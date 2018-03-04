Why Silver Looks Better Than Gold Right Now (SLV)

Historically that’s been a setup for a big drop in gold’s price. Viewed as a chart with the gray bars representing speculators and red bars the commercials, and where divergence is bearish and convergence bullish, the result is pretty ugly. But now …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yes Virginia, There Is Inflation: SchiffGold Friday Gold Wrap 03.02.18 - March 4, 2018
- Flashier commodity producers overshadow ‘boring’ gold - March 4, 2018
- The Gold And Gold Miners Paradox Explained - March 4, 2018