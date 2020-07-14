Gold is more money-like and silver is more commodity-like. Consequently, the relationships that we follow involving the gold/GNX ratio (the gold price relative to the price of a basket of commodities) …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold edges above $1,800 per ounce, propped up by virus woes - July 14, 2020
- Why Silver Will Outperform Gold Over The Coming Year - July 14, 2020
- Eldorado Gold Corporation (EGO) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? - July 14, 2020