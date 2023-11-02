Gold has more reasons to rise in the wake of the Federal Reserve’s decision in November to stand pat on interest rates, helping to make a price climb back above $2,000 an ounce a real possibility in the last few weeks of the year. On Wednesday …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why the Fed’s decision to hold rates steady could lift gold back above $2,000 - November 2, 2023
- Mining Company Barrick Gold Posts Mixed Q3 Results Despite Higher Gold Production, Plans To Focus On Boosting Copper Portfolio - November 2, 2023
- What is the cheapest way to invest in gold? - November 2, 2023