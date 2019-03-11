The Newcrest Mining Limited (ASX: NCM) share price is up 3.3% to $25.30 this morning after the gold miner revealed it is to spend US$806.5 million to acquire a 70% join interest in the Red Chris coppe…
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why the Newcrest share price is rising on Red Chris acquisition news - March 10, 2019
- Gold breaches $1,300 mark as weak US jobs data dents dollar - March 10, 2019
- Gold Chart Shows Prices Flirting with $1,300 Again After Anti-Risk Bid - March 10, 2019