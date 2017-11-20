Over the past month, the price of gold has remained in a narrow $28 trading range. It’s moved between a low of $1,269, on Nov. 3, and a one-month high of $1,297, just last Friday. As soon as the gold price drops toward $1,270, buyers step in. And once it …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why the Price of Gold Could Push Higher from Last Week’s 1-Month High - November 20, 2017
- Hedge Funds Slowly Buying Gold, Silver - November 20, 2017
- Gold Prices Fall as Dollar Rises - November 20, 2017