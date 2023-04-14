While most of the effects of a recession are negative, one positive is that gold prices tend to increase. For example, according to Reuters, gold spot prices climbed to $2,042.49 per ounce after the Fed’s minutes were released. That’s almost as high as the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Why you should invest in gold ahead of a recession - April 14, 2023
- Gold prices are rising. Is now a good time to invest? - April 14, 2023
- Gold price drops 2% as Fed official flags more rate hikes - April 14, 2023