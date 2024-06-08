If the Fed increases its federal funds rate, or if there is concern that a rate hike could happen, the price of gold could increase due to an uptick in demand. So, it may be wise to buy gold before the Fed’s June meeting. Get started with gold investing here before the Fed meets next week .
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
