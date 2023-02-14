Gold prices have trended lower recently, falling from almost $1,960 per ounce in early February to $1,870 presently, as stronger-than-expected U.S. non-farm payroll data stoked fears that the Federal Reserve would continue to remain hawkish. This has …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- TSX futures inch higher on gold prices; U.S. inflation data in focus - February 14, 2023
- Will Barrick Gold Stock Recover From The Sell Off? - February 14, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold gains in run-up to U.S. inflation reading - February 14, 2023