Central banks are hoarding gold at every dip. Last year, the central bank piled more than 1000 tonnes of gold. This year, the number is close to 800 tonnes in the first nine months, up 14 per cent …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will gold continue to glitter until the next Dhanteras? - November 11, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold holds some gains after Fed’s Powell speaks; palladium sinks - November 11, 2023
- Gold and Silver Prices Today, 11th November: Check metals price - November 11, 2023