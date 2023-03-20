The ‘crisis on top of crisis’ that is currently unfolding boosted demand for safe-havens – sending Silver and Platinum prices surging to fresh multi-month highs – with both metals notching up …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will Gold prices break new all-time record highs this week? [Video] - March 20, 2023
- Falling Lithium Prices Are Making Electric Cars More Affordable - March 20, 2023
- Gold price at $2,000, banking crisis brings ultimate safe haven back - March 20, 2023