The news of a new coronavirus strain, feared to be more contagious, spooked investors and, therefore, the markets witnessed a volatile session last week. Equities saw a massive sell-off on Monday. Bul …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD trades with modest gains, lacks follow-through - December 29, 2020
- Gold price loses healthy daily gains, but silver bulls hit the gas - December 29, 2020
- Will gold resume its rally this week? - December 29, 2020