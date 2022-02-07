In 2020 the Greatland Gold (LSE:GGP) share price erupted, climbing from 1.93p to 32.5p. That’s an extraordinary return of nearly 1,600% in the space of a year. But since then, the share price has been …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will the Greatland Gold (GGP) share price rebound in 2022? - February 7, 2022
- Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Has $1.42 Million Holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) - February 7, 2022
- Sarama Resources Files Ni 43-101 Technical Report for The Sanutura Gold Project - February 7, 2022