In both 2015 and 2016, the price of gold bottomed in December, as one can see in the chart below. Chart 1: Gold prices (London P.M. Fix) from January 2015 to October 2017. Will that pattern repeat itself this year? Well, there are some strong arguments in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will We See a Replay of 2015 and 2016 in the Gold Market? - November 11, 2017
- Meadow Bay Gold Closes First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement - November 10, 2017
- Commodities Experiment Part 1: Gold On The Ceiling - November 10, 2017