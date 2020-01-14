The fact that the U.S. central bank has no reason to hike the federal funds rateis positive for the gold prices. And indeed, the yellow metal rose on Friday, and weaker-than-expected U.S. jobs data …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Will Weaker Than Expected Payrolls Support Gold Prices? - January 14, 2020
- PRECIOUS-Gold dips to near 2-week low as risk-on mode dominates - January 14, 2020
- Gold dips to near 2-week low as risk-on mode dominates - January 14, 2020