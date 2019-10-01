But over in the options market, traders on Monday bet on more pain for one gold mining stock that closely tracks the price of gold: Agnico Eagle Mines. “We saw about two times the average daily option …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold bounces off two-month lows on weaker U.S. data - October 1, 2019
- With gold near August lows, traders bet on more pain for one mining stock - October 1, 2019
- CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: Gold Rush Cariboo Corp. Announces Increase to Private Placement and Private Placement Extension - October 1, 2019