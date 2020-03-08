are up over 70%. Gold has recently hit a high for 2020 and the gold spot price is up over 10% year-to-date, hovering around $1,683 per ounce. And KGC stock has been one of the prime beneficiaries of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- With Gold Price on the Rise, is March the Month for Kinross Gold Stock? - March 8, 2020
- Gold bounces higher as stocks react to spread of coronavirus - March 7, 2020
- Treasury Yield collapse driven by 50bps Fed rate cut bets, Robust Pre-Virus jobs report, no-deal OPEC +, Gold respects $1,700 for now - March 7, 2020