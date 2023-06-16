Gold prices have been on a high. Domestically the yellow metal has been trading around Rs 60,000 per 10 gms (24K) and had recently hit an all-time high of Rs 61,500 in May. Internationally, in the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- With gold prices hovering at near highs, should you invest in the yellow metal now? - June 16, 2023
- Rekha Jhunjhunwala portfolio: How soaring gold prices fueled this Tata stock Titan Company to record high — explained - June 16, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold firms on weaker dollar, yet limited by Fed rate hike path - June 16, 2023