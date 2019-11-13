Wizarding World Gold Launches For U.K. And U.S. ‘Harry Potter’ Fans

Wizarding World Gold, the official subscription service for fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World, is now live. Introduced this summer, the Wizarding World app is an interactive experience for fans …
