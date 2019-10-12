Women’s World Boxing Championships: Lauren Price to fight for gold

Lauren Price won the gold at the European Games in Minsk in June Lauren Price will fight for the gold medal at the Women’s World Boxing Championships in Russia after a comprehensive semi-final victory …
