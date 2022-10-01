Worth Watching: War Cry on ‘Rings,’ ‘Hocus Pocus 2,’ ‘Gold Rush’ at 13, Double Trouble on ‘Price Is Right’

Epic battle scenes galvanize this week’s “The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.” The witches of “Hocus Pocus” are back. Discovery’s “Gold Rush” begins its 13th season.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)