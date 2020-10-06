The medium-term picture for gold remains very good as long as global interest rates remain low. The recent inflows into exchange-traded funds continue to drive gold higher. With US rates set to remain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- To attract customers as gold prices soar, Tanishq to introduce light weight jewellery - October 6, 2020
- XAU/USD market mood: Recent inflows into exchange-traded funds continue to drive gold higher [Video] - October 6, 2020
- Forget gold and Cash ISAs! I’d buy cheap UK shares after the stock market crash - October 6, 2020