Daily close above broken 200DMA ($1929) is seen as minimum requirement to keep bulls intact for attack at pivotal $1945/52 zone (50% of $2080/$1810/Sep 1 spike high), break of which to unmask next …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- XAU/USD outlook: Deepening crisis in the Middle East lifts Gold price to one-month high - October 18, 2023
- Gold price is retreating from a new four-week high - October 18, 2023
- Intensifying Middle East conflict bolsters Gold price - October 18, 2023