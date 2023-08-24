Gold’s near-term action remains underpinned by weaker dollar and increased demand as traders await fresh signals about interest rates from the gathering of central bankers in Jackson Hole, with focus …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- XAU/USD outlook: Gold price climbs to two-week high - August 24, 2023
- Gold Sets Sights on $1980 While Silver Eyes July Highs Post Breakout - August 24, 2023
- Gold hits 2-week highs as retreating US yields renews appeal - August 24, 2023