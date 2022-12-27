Weaker dollar on renewed risk appetite, after China relaxed its Covid restriction, provide fresh boost to gold price on Tuesday. Fresh strength generates an initial signal that bulls are gaining …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD to rebound slightly next year as Fed easing starts – ING - December 27, 2022
- XAU/USD outlook: Gold price gains traction on relaxing China Covid curbs, weaker dollar - December 27, 2022
- With Gold Prices Firming, Is Barrick Gold Stock A Buy? - December 27, 2022