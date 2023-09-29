Gold prices slip to multi-month lows as the US dollar grows in stature. Daily XAU/USD chart exhibiting bearish signals including death cross and triangle support breakout.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- XAU/USD Price Forecast: Where’s the Bottom for Gold? - September 29, 2023
- Forget Soap. Costco Is Selling Gold Bars Now. - September 29, 2023
- Gold prices bounce likely short-lived as US Rates, China import move …Gold prices bounce likely short-lived as US Rates, China import move … - September 29, 2023