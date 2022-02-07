In a second-step transaction, and part and parcel of the completion of the Offering, New Gold Inc. acquired the 8,893,635 shares at a 30 % discount to the subscription price. “Building strategic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold hits more than 1-week high as inflation risks rise - February 7, 2022
- Ximen Mining Closes A $2.5 Million Financing Strategic Investment by New Gold - February 7, 2022
- Latin Metals and Barrick Gold Corporation Enter into Earn-In Agreement for Exploration Projects, Santa Cruz Province, Argentina - February 7, 2022