TORONTO, Aug 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE via COMTEX) — YAMANA GOLD INC. (YRI) AUY … the Reference Yield for each series of Fixed Spread Notes based on the bid-side price of the applicable UST …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold Announces Pricing of Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes - August 5, 2019
- Pretium Resources: Gold Surge Is An Excellent Tonic - August 5, 2019
- Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript - August 5, 2019