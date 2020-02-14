Yamana Gold reports Q4 2019 results. Higher gold prices lead to significant cash flow generation. Should gold stay at current levels, the company will have the capacity to further increase the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold: I Stay Bullish After Q4 Report - February 14, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – Current Price Suggests Investors Taking Protection Ahead of Weekend - February 14, 2020
- Gold steady as investors gauge coronavirus economic impact - February 14, 2020