AUY] traded at a low on 11/12/21, posting a -0.22 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.48. The company report on October 28, 2021 that Yamana Gold Reports Strong Third Quarter 2021 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast – Gold Markets Pull Back to Kickoff Week - November 15, 2021
- Yamana Gold Inc. [AUY] moved down -0.22: Why It’s Important - November 15, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Bulls in charge and still aiming for $1,900 - November 15, 2021