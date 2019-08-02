but was a level of respect of spot gold and silver prices at that time. Year to date, we’ve been surprised by the under performance of silver and the gold/silver ratio reached a high of about 93 to 1 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold Inc (AUY) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript - August 2, 2019
- Eldorado Gold Corp (EGO) CEO George Burns on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript - August 2, 2019
- Gold steadies, on course for weekly gain as dollar eases on US data - August 2, 2019