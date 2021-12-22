Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) traded at $4.06 at last check on Wednesday, December 22, made an upward move of 0.72% on its previous day’s price. Looking at the stock we see that its previous close was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE: AUY) Analysis: Is It The One You’re Looking For? - December 22, 2021
- Providence Gold Mining Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $1,300,000 First Tranche of $83,125 Closed - December 22, 2021
- What Did We Discover About Insider Trading At Gold Fields Limited (NYSE: GFI)? - December 22, 2021