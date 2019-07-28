Yamana Gold Is Predicted to Outperform

Gold rebounded from its May 21 low at $1,271.15 per troy ounce and following 11.7% upside for the 10 weeks through July 26, the price of $1,420.40 is 7.5% off the year to date cumulative average …
