YAMANA GOLD INC. (YRI) AUY, +3.90% (“Yamana” or the “Company”) herein provides 2020, 2021 and 2022 production, and 2020 cost guidance. 2020-2022 PRODUCTION AND COST OUTLOOK The following table …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold Provides 2020-2022 Outlook - February 16, 2020
- Fremont Gold Closes Oversubscribed Financing to Drill past Producing Griffon Gold Project - February 16, 2020
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – Central Bank Responses to Virus Will Be Next Bullish Catalyst - February 16, 2020