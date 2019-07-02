The recent upside is simply tied to the price of gold which had a good 2019 while Yamana shares are struggling. At this point, neither the increased dividend (which stays at a low level at which …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Yamana Gold Raises Guidance For Jacobina And Promises Less G&A Spending
The recent upside is simply tied to the price of gold which had a good 2019 while Yamana shares are struggling. At this point, neither the increased dividend (which stays at a low level at which …