This can be reasonably expected by Yamana Gold’s investors, and mining the precious metal starting already from a price level of $1,150 per ounce — a trait of this Canadian miner — is the hallmark. In addition, the proceedings that will come from the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yamana Gold to Issue a $300 Million Corporate Loan - December 2, 2017
- How Will Gold End 2017? - December 2, 2017
- TSX slips as gold miners, tech stocks weigh; energy stocks, CIBC rise - December 1, 2017