Gold jewellery sales are expected to increase by at least 30 per cent in the Year of the Dragon because of the ‘dragon baby’ rush and gold prices are expected to hit record highs, industry players …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold takes pause in light trading; eyes on Fed in data-packed week - February 12, 2024
- Gold price flat-lines amid mixed cues, looks to US CPI on Tuesday for fresh impetus - February 12, 2024
- Year of the Dragon: ‘dragon baby’ frenzy to drive up gold jewellery sales by 30%, gold prices to hit record highs, industry players say - February 12, 2024