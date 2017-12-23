KARACHI: Yellow metal prices in international and domestic markets stood firm on interest of buyers and hedgers. Gold Futures speculations remained a factor keeping prices firm. Buyer also made deals on ready market prices and hedgers consolidated their …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 5 Charts That Show Historic Value in Gold Stocks - December 23, 2017
- Yellow metal price closes firm on hedging, Gold Futures - December 23, 2017
- Gold Miners Look Exceptionally Cheap Heading Into 2018 (GDX) - December 23, 2017