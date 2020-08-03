If the dollar has peaked, we believe the metals sector will remain a primary beneficiary, with the more certain trajectory into year-end being higher gold prices.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold pulls back from record high on profit-taking, dollar strength - August 3, 2020
- Yellow metal set to take the gold vs. rival assets into year-end - August 3, 2020
- Gold: Interesting Fibonacci extension projects a move to $2500 - August 3, 2020