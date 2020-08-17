The bull run in gold from 2000 to 2012 had seven reasonably sized corrections. Though the fundamentals are supportive of higher prices, the pace at which prices were increasing was a concern and the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yellow Metal: Should you book profits from gold ETF now? - August 16, 2020
- Warren Buffett buys stake in gold mining firm raising speculation of shift in investment philosophy - August 16, 2020
- Gold extends fall after worst week in five months - August 16, 2020