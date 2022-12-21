Daniel Yergin, the vice chairman of S&P Global, believes that oil prices could hit $121 if China gets over Covid, although his base case for oil in 2023 is $90 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Yergin: Oil Prices Could Break $120 If China Overcomes Covid - December 21, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD could resume an uptrend toward $1,830 on a ‘Santa rally’ - December 21, 2022
- UAE: Gold prices open higher; 24K up $0.27 per gram in Dubai - December 21, 2022