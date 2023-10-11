From Basement East and The Ryman and more, Music City’s preservation and extension of the Oh Boy Records founder’s influence was important and notable
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ‘You Got Gold’ week festivities preserve John Prine’s peerless singer-songwriter legacy - October 11, 2023
- Oil prices dip as markets debate hit from Middle East turmoil - October 11, 2023
- Gold price extends upside as multi-year high US yields trim hawkish Fed bets - October 11, 2023