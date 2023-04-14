Gold miners broadly shot up as gold prices hovered at the 13-month high, firmly above the level of USD2,000. ZHAOJIN MINING (01818.HK) opened higher by 4.55% today and once peaked … Gold miners broadly shot up as gold prices hovered at the 13-month high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- ZHAOJIN MINING Surges Over 6% as Gold Prices Hover at 13-mth High - April 14, 2023
- Gold getting closer, a day at a time, to record high - April 14, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD consolidates just below YTD peak ahead of US macro data - April 14, 2023