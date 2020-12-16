Zimbabwe c.bank to form new gold refining unit, sell shares to miners

Zimbabwe’s central bank will unbundle its gold refining and printing unit into two separate companies and sell a majority stake in the new gold refinery business to miners, governor John Mangudya said …
