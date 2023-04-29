Zimbabwe will launch a digital currency next month by introducing “tokens” that are backed by gold reserves and can be transferred between people and businesses as a form of payment, the country’s …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Zimbabwe launching a gold-backed digital currency - April 29, 2023
- Could the Debt Ceiling Drama Uplift Gold Price? - April 29, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast Where It Is Heading And What You Should Do - April 29, 2023