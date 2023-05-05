Zimbabwe’s central bank will start selling gold-backed digital currency to investors next week and set the minimum token price at $10 for individuals and $5,000 for corporates and other entities.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bulls keep the reins ahead of United State Nonfarm Payrolls - May 4, 2023
- Gold hits record high price of Rs 111,800 per tola on Thursday, backed by the uncertainty in the global economy - May 4, 2023
- Zimbabwe Sets Price to Lure Buyers for Gold-Backed Digital Money - May 4, 2023