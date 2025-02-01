XPeng Inc. (XPEV) announced the delivery of 30,350 smart electric vehicles in January 2025, representing a remarkable 268% increase compared to the previous year. This achievement marks the third consecutive month in which their monthly deliveries have surpassed 30,000 units.

The XPENG MONA M03 model has consistently delivered over 15,000 units monthly for two months in a row. Additionally, the XPENG P7+ model achieved an impressive milestone, reaching 20,000 cumulative deliveries within only two months of its launch.

Furthermore, the penetration rate of XNGP’s monthly active users, specifically for urban driving, rose to 87% in January 2025.

The material has been provided by InstaForex Company – www.instaforex.com