Cutting-Edge Technology Selected to Secure Patient and Staff Experiences to Prioritize Care

TORONTO, Feb. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Xtract One Technologies (TSX: XTRA)(OTCQX: XTRAF)(FRA: 0PL) (“Xtract One” or the “Company”) today announced its Xtract One Gateway (“Gateway”) has been selected to protect key hospital locations in Manitoba, including at the province’s Health Sciences Centre and Crisis Response Centre locations operated by Shared Health.

The system will redefine the security experience by not only balancing powerful threat detection with seamless flow for individuals, but also enhancing safety standards and optimizing operational efficiency.

“Healthcare environments today face two security challenges: providing top-tier security while ensuring that both patients and caregivers feel safe and comfortable,” said Peter Evans, CEO of Xtract One. “This is a trend we’re seeing across the healthcare sector, where providers are actively looking for solutions to these growing challenges, and we welcome the opportunity to play a role in securing health facility environments.”

Xtract One’s portfolio of screening solutions are designed specifically for scanning individuals and their belongings, allowing seamless passage through checkpoints and reducing the need for separate bag searches, thereby improving screening times dramatically. Gateway unobtrusively scans individuals, their pockets, their bags and backpacks for potential mass casualty weapons while distinguishing harmless personal items like laptops, tablets, three-ring binders, notebooks, eyeglass cases, keys, and phones, streamlining access into and out of facilities without disrupting the flow of movement.

About Xtract One

Xtract One Technologies is a leading technology-driven provider of threat detection and security solutions leveraging AI to deliver seamless and secure experiences. The Company makes unobtrusive weapons and threat detection systems that enable facility operators to prioritize and deliver improved “Walk-right-In” experiences while providing unprecedented safety. Xtract One’s innovative portfolio of AI-powered Gateway solutions excels at allowing facilities to discreetly screen and identify weapons and other threats at points of entry and exit without disrupting the flow of traffic. With solutions built to serve the unique market needs for schools, hospitals, arenas, stadiums, manufacturing, distribution, and other customers, Xtract One is recognized as a market leader delivering the highest security in combination with the best individual experience. For more information, visit www.xtractone.com or connect on Facebook , X , and LinkedIn .

