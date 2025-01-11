Photo credit: Yang Rongfeng

SYDNEY, Jan. 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Yang Rongfeng has chosen Australia as the launchpad for his latest groundbreaking initiative, revolutionising the country’s construction industry through modular housing solutions. With the establishment of his new Australian-based startup, Hampton Accelerate, Yang is taking bold steps to address the nation’s housing crisis. This startup leverages cutting-edge technologies and innovative practices to deliver faster, more sustainable, and cost-effective construction solutions. Yang’s efforts aim to reduce the projected shortfall of 163,400 homes by 2030 and unlock significant economic benefits for the country, including $130 billion in potential opportunities.

A cornerstone of Yang’s Australian venture is his strategic partnership with the University of Technology Sydney (UTS). This collaboration integrates advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, cloud computing, and blockchain into the modular construction process. AI-driven job matching ensures the right skills are deployed efficiently, while blockchain provides tamper-proof certification verification to build trust within the industry. Augmented reality enables virtual job previews, offering construction professionals better insights into their roles before they step on-site. These technologies are revolutionising workforce management and making modular construction more accessible and efficient.

Strategic Expansion and Innovation

Yang’s journey with Yongfeng Group exemplifies his ability to drive strategic growth and innovation. When he founded Shaanxi Yongfeng Group, the company was a small player in Xi’an’s local construction scene. In 2007, the company’s output value was a modest 18 million RMB. However, through strategic expansion, Yongfeng Group’s output value grew to 1.3 billion RMB by 2018. A critical driver of this growth was Yang’s decision to invest in aluminium alloy formwork, which can be recycled up to 300 times, drastically cutting waste and reducing costs compared to traditional wooden formworks.

To meet the growing demand for sustainable building practices, Yang established fully automated production lines equipped with advanced environmental protections. These efforts turned Yongfeng Group into a leader in aluminium alloy formwork production, generating nearly 100 million RMB annually. It’s this experience that now informs Yang’s approach to modular construction in Australia.

Modular Housing as a Sustainable Solution

Yang has recently drawn inspiration from modular construction methods to address critical issues such as housing shortages and labour inefficiencies. Modular construction offers faster build times, with projects completed 50% faster than traditional methods, and cost savings of up to 20% under optimal conditions. Moreover, this approach significantly reduces material waste and carbon emissions, aligning with Yang’s vision of sustainable development.

One of Yang’s key initiatives involves leveraging advanced technologies such as AI-driven job matching, blockchain for certification verification, and augmented reality for virtual job previews. These innovations are designed to create a more efficient and skilled workforce, enabling the industry to transition seamlessly into modular housing development.

Addressing Workforce Challenges

Labour shortages remain a significant challenge in the construction industry. Yang’s strategy focuses on workforce orchestration, skill matching, and modular-specific upskilling programs to address these gaps. By integrating cutting-edge technologies and fostering partnerships with academic institutions like UTS, Yang is setting the foundation for long-term industry transformation.

For example, Yang’s collaboration with UTS has resulted in the development of tools like Building Information Modelling (BIM) integrated modular design software. This enhances efficiency and equips workers with the skills required for a future driven by automation and sustainable practices. The partnership also fosters innovation in areas such as predictive hiring through machine learning, ensuring the workforce is prepared to meet future industry demands.

Vision for the Future

Yang’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and workforce development underscores his transformative approach to the construction industry. By combining advanced materials, modular methods, and cutting-edge technology, Yang Rongfeng is paving the way for a more efficient and environmentally conscious future in construction. His vision—to make sustainable practices the norm while addressing global housing challenges—is setting a new benchmark for the industry worldwide.

Contact Information:

Name: Ivy Fang

Company: Hampton Capital

Contact: i.fang@hamptoncapital.com.au

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a6635d7b-969b-4159-b86a-f6c9bfc1a514