EDISON, N.J., Feb. 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Zerify Inc., (OTC Pink Sheets: ZRFY), the 21-year-old cybersecurity company focused on securing digital communications announced today that Yanis Development Group LLC., has chosen Zerify Meet as it’s secure video conferencing platform to protect financial information for it’s clients & partners.

“We are thrilled that Keston and his team at Yanis have chosen Zerify Meet to protect financial & confidential information,” says Mark L. Kay, CEO of Zerify. Financial service organizations are 300 times more likely to be victims of a cyberattack than any other industry. In addition, research by IBM X-Force reveals that:

70% of digital attacks on financial and insurance firms target banks

16% attack insurance organizations

14% attack other financial businesses

“Protecting client information and proprietary information is always top-of-mind for us”, says Keston White-Marin, Managing Member at Yanis Development Group. “We deal with extremely sensitive and confidential information, that’s why we did our due diligence and chose the most secure communication platform available on the market. No other platform that we looked at authenticates every user prior to joining a meeting, that’s the level of security that we were looking for. Given the fact that it’s also one of the most affordable video conferencing platfoms out there made it a no-brainer for us.”

“There are now 14 different types of hacking groups, each of them having their own motives as to why they do what they do, while some of them are hacker groups hired to stop other hacking groups. The majority of them are looking to profit from stealing your most prized & sensitive information. That’s why protecting your digital communications is so important,” says Kay. “Most people don’t realize that sensitive data exists in many formats, it’s not just within files or in data repositories, employee communications via chat, voice calls and video conferencing can include all kinds of sensitive, corporate and client data,” continues Kay.

“It’s for those exact reasons that we purposedly built our Zerify Meet and Zerify Defender solutions. It’s for those exact reasons why both, the Forrester Group and Aite-Novarica Group listed our technologies as the industry’s leading Secure Communications Platform,” says Kay.

To learn more about Zerify Meet & Zerify Defender go to: https://www.zerify.com/

About Yanis Development Group

Yanis Development Group is a structured finance consultancy company, offering advisory and execution services in an independent and bespoke basis, with a focus on infrastructure projects, trades, credit, and structured lending. Our key industry focus areas are housing, power/electricity, tourism, transportation, healthcare, agriculture, education, technology, and other mission-critical sectors, with government-backed cash flows and other financial instruments as a project collateral.

Yanis Development Group has a global reach with dedicated resources stretching across North America, South America, Europe, and Africa. Our people comprises of highly qualified professionals with extensive industry and operational experience across a range of specializations including project development, project financing, business consulting and advisory, programmed & project management, real estate development, private equity, and financial engineering. It is only with the determination and dedication of our greatest assets, our people, that we serve our clients to generate long-term value.

About Zerify

Zerify Inc. (OTC: ZRFY), formerly StrikeForce Technologies, is an Edison, New Jersey-based company with over two decades of experience in cybersecurity solutions. The company helps to prevent cyber theft and data security breaches for consumers, corporations and government agencies through powerful multi-factor “out-of-band” authentication and keystroke encryption along with mobile solutions. Zerify offers a video conferencing solution that uses no desktop and is entirely web-based, offering a five-level meeting security control approach designed to protect valuable information. Features include keystroke protection, anti-screen capture, and push and biometric authentication to keep businesses secure. The technology also protects cameras, microphones and speakers, keeping computers and confidential data secure even when one is offline and not on a video conference. No other video conferencing service on the market, such as Zoom, Webex, LogMeIn, MS Teams or BlueJeans, offers these protections.

