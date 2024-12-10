OTTAWA, Ontario, Dec. 10, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — On November 29th, members of the YMCA of the National Capital Region’s senior leadership team gathered with MPP Karen McCrimmon at the YMCA Outdoor Centre to express their gratitude for receiving a $98,400 Capital grant from the provincial government’s Ontario Trillium Foundation grant. This funding will enable the Y to provide a better overall camp experience for youth by upgrading amenities and infrastructure at the Y Outdoor Centre, home to Camp Otonabee.

“I welcome the news that Capital grant funding from the Ontario Trillium Foundation has enabled much-need improvements to the Camp Otonabee dining hall,” said Karen McCrimmon, MPP for Kanata—Carleton. “In particular, I am thrilled by the YMCA’s emphasis on eco-conscious results. Students learn firsthand about energy efficiency and how to reduce their environmental footprint. This experience reinforces vital classroom education regarding our children’s mental, emotional, and physical well-being.”

Thanks to the generous Capital Grant, the Camp Otonabee dining hall has undergone a much-needed transformation, creating a modern and efficient kitchen that will enhance the experience for every camper. The upgrades—including a new gas stove and oven to replace a 30-year-old model, an improved overhead fan system, new flooring, and expanded storage—enable the Y’s kitchen team to prepare meals more safely and efficiently.

These improvements will allow camp staff to provide a wider variety of fresh, nutritious meals, cater to diverse dietary needs, and support larger groups of campers with ease. The modern appliances are also more energy-efficient, helping to align with Camp Otonabee’s eco-conscious values while reducing camp’s environmental footprint. Meal times will now be smoother, safer, and more enjoyable, giving campers more time to connect, refuel, and share stories, fostering a sense of community that makes camp truly special.

“The impact that a camp experience has on children and youth cannot be understated,” says Trevor McAlmont, President and CEO of the YMCA of the National Capital Region. “With these substantial upgrades to our camp infrastructure and amenities, we will be able to serve meals more quickly and safely, provide food-safe storage, and offer a modern and efficient facility to partnering community groups.”

Y Camps provide the opportunity for children and youth to make friendships, build confidence and leadership skills, and explore the natural world. Using the surroundings along the Ottawa River as the basis for programs, Camp Otonabee and the Y Outdoor Centre inspire thousands of young campers each year.

About the YMCA of the National Capital Region:

Founded in 1867, the YMCA of the National Capital Region is a registered charity dedicated to building healthy communities. The organization is committed to nurturing the potential of children, teens and young adults, promoting healthy living and supporting vulnerable people within the community. The Y serves thousands of people across the Ottawa region each year. A focus on inclusiveness and accessibility means people of all ages, backgrounds and abilities are served through all stages of life. To learn more visit ymcaottawa.ca.

About the Ottawa Trillium Foundation

The Ontario Trillium Foundation (OTF), an agency of the Government of Ontario, and one of Canada’s leading granting foundations celebrates 40 years of grantmaking in Ontario and making a lasting impact in communities. Last year, OTF invested nearly $209M into 2,042 community projects and partnerships, which included funding for the Government of Ontario’s Community Building Fund. Visit otf.ca to learn more.

